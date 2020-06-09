An employee of a business in San Bernardino was arrested for allegedly burglarizing that business during a looting incident recently, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Police had been following up on leads pertaining to the looting that took place in the city on the evening of May 31 and into the morning of June 1.
On June 5, police were contacted by the manager of the Harbor Freight Tools store located at 1700 E. Highland Avenue. While reviewing surveillance footage of the looting that occurred at his store, he recognized an employee as one of the alleged looters who removed items from inside the business. During the investigation, it was determined that tools, a machete, and a welding helmet had been taken by the employee, police said.
Investigators located the suspect and recovered stolen property taken during the incident. The suspect was interviewed by police detectives and he admitted to his involvement, police said. The suspect was subsequently booked into county jail and the stolen property was returned to the business.
The suspect was identified as Moses Barbanavarro, a 32-year-old San Bernardino resident.
“Unfortunately, many of these crimes appear to be opportunistic,” said Investigations Captain Adam Affrunti in a news release. “In this case, an employee, entrusted by the business, took advantage of the situation when law enforcement resources were stretched across other areas of the city.”
Persons who have any additional information which can help solve additional crimes, or who would like to speak with an investigator, can contact Detective R. Whitmer at (909) 384-5668 or whitmer_ro@sbcity.org, or Sgt. M. Aranda at (909) 384-5642 or aranda_ma@sbcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.