The term “capital gains” gets bandied around in the news from time to time, but few understand what it really means or does. So, Samuel B. Ledwitz, a longtime estate planning attorney with a specialty in estate law, wants you to know why understanding capital gains is important.
Ledwitz, who is the founding partner of Bezaire, Ledwitz and Associates, said capital gains is really an easy concept to figure out and he offered a relatively simple example to help you get it.
“A lot of people have a house,” Ledwitz said. “So, for a rental house there’s what you paid for it. Let’s say you paid $100,000 for a rental house. There’s a fancy word you need to know about and that word is ‘basis.’ That’s what your principal in the property is worth. Now, let’s say 30 years later that house is worth $1 million. So, when you go to sell the house, how do you figure out how much is subject to tax? The answer is the new sales price minus the basis or what you paid for it. In this example there would be a $900,000 gain.”
With his example showing a hefty profit, Ledwitz said theoretically the tax bill here would be “painful.”
“Capital gains taxes are approximately or roughly 25 percent (long-term capital gains),” he said. “Twenty-five percent of anything is going to be a big number. In this equation it would be more than $200,000 in capital gains taxes.”
So, how does one get out of paying such a big tax bill, especially if he or she is inheriting property? Ledwitz explains.
“When a person passes away the property gets what is known as a full step up in basis,” he said. “Building on that earlier example, if I paid $100,000 for the house and it is now being sold for $1 million, that new basis is $1 million. And, yes, that means no capital gains taxes are owed to the government.”
Ledwitz added that state laws regarding capital gains are also quite favorable, especially for married couples that hold the ownership in Community Property.
“In California, in regard to a married couple, when one spouse passes away you get a full step up in basis,” he said. “And when the second spouse passes away those heirs get an additional full step up in basis. The words ‘a step up in basis’ is a beautiful, beautiful thing.”
There is one pitfall to these laws, Ledwitz said, and that’s if property owned by married couples is owned in joint tenancy with right of survivorship.
“There are some couples out there who own their homes in joint tenancy with right of survivorship,” he said. “This is an annoyance. When you have joint tenancy and you have spouses, only half of the property belonging to the deceased spouse is going to get stepped up. But if you own it in Community Property, the whole property will get stepped up. The point here is joint tenancy is a horrible way for a married couple to own property. Joint tenancy is going to cause needless taxes in certain situations.”
With a new presidential administration in Washington, Ledwitz said it is important to stay abreast on capital gains issues as there has been some preliminary talk about possible raising the capital gains tax rates and also changing the laws affecting step up in basis.
“The Biden administration is trying to figure out a way to raise capital gains tax up to maybe 40 percent or more,” he said. “They are also trying to say people shouldn’t get that step up in basis.
“But changing the laws could really hurt people. It’s really not the best policy to hurt families that have worked a lifetime for their life savings.”
Persons who would like to discuss any aspect of a proper estate plan can phone The Law Firm of Bezaire, Ledwitz and Associates at (626) 398-0100 or log onto www.SmartEstatePlans.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.