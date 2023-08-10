Longtime estate planning attorney Samuel B. Ledwitz hates rumors. And there is one floating out there in his world that he truly despises.
It’s regarding how property and other assets get valued upon one’s passing. If done correctly, the heirs receive on their tax bill, upon a sale of a capital asset (such as a house or stock), a full step-up in basis, Ledwitz said, which equates to not having to pay any money in taxes on the increase in value of the assets.
“The word on the street about a step-up in basis in a revocable living trust is that it’s been eliminated,” said Ledwitz, president and managing partner of estate planning law firm The Law Firm of Bezaire, Ledwitz and Associates. “That’s not true.”
So, what is a step-up in basis?
“If you check section 1014(b) of the Internal Revenue Code, it says in respect to the decedent, all that person’s capital assets get a step-up in basis,” Ledwitz said.
What does that exactly mean? Ledwitz has a simple explanation.
“Let’s say you bought a house for $100,000 and now it’s worth $1 million,” he said. “When you die, that means the basis goes from $100,000 to $1 million. That means if your kids immediately sell the house upon your death, there’s no tax on the $900,000 gain due to the step-up in basis. For lack of a better explanation, anything with a step-up in the title is good.”
So, what is this nasty rumor that is wreaking havoc?
“The rumor running around is that the step-up in basis has been taken away from all of us by the Internal Revenue Service,” Ledwitz said. “The rumor is out there because there was a revenue ruling — ruling 2023-2 — that refers to irrevocable trusts — not revocable trusts — and those types of trusts have seen their step-up in basis removed.”
Does this affect many people? Ledwitz said not many, as the rumor is applying the ruling incorrectly.
“Most likely, the type of living trust you have – or are going to have — is a revocable trust,” he said. “There are two differences that you need to know, First, a revocable trust is adjustable. That means if you put someone in charge as a beneficiary, maybe five years down the road you can change that person. You can basically change the contents whenever you’d like.
“Second, regarding an irrevocable trust, let’s say you’re trying to get asset protection. I would create an irrevocable trust. It would state that those assets aren’t mine. And some other person is named as the trustee. That way I have no control over my money. So, the IRS decided since it’s not your money, your heirs are not entitled to a step-up.”
Ledwitz though does understand how the misstep started in the first place.
“I can see the confusion and how the rumor got started,” he said. “At the water cooler at work, people heard the words ‘no step-up’ and ‘trust’ and they didn’t distinguish between the words ‘revocable’ and ‘irrevocable.’ But, believe me, the ruling only applies to irrevocable trusts and not the usual, everyday revocable trust. And this is a new application in the world of tax.”
This ruling by the IRS is administrative and can be changed by the IRS, a successful challenge in Tax Court, or by an act of Congress, Ledwitz said.
