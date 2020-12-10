One of the most important things you can do in creating a proper estate plan is getting a living trust so you can easily pass on your assets to your loved ones upon your passing.
But estate planning attorney Samuel B. Ledwitz wants you to know that getting the trust is not a one and done occurrence. There are a few more things you need to do and be on the lookout for.
“The trust itself is merely a container,” said Ledwitz, who is the founding partner of estate planning law firm Bezaire, Ledwitz and Associates. “It’s a container for your assets. How do you get the assets into the trust? That’s called funding. You can create the trust, but it’s nothing if the assets aren’t on board. It’s like a school bus. If the kids don’t get on the bus, they don’t get to school. They don’t get delivered. In this case, if your assets don’t get on board, they don’t get delivered to your loved ones at the right time.”
So, how do we get your house into the trust?
“Either you or your lawyer needed to have a deed prepared for the house to have the house transferred from yourself to yourself as trustees of the trust and have it recorded with the recorder’s office, Typically, your lawyer will do that.”
But what if you refinanced your house? Ledwitz said this action can sometimes affect your trust.
“Very often the lender will take the house out of the trust, but doesn’t put it back in the trust,” he said. “What will happen is the person will pass away and we’ll have to do a probate. This is no fault of their own, but it’s very expensive to do. So, not only do you make sure it’s funded properly when you set up the trust, but every year you make sure it’s still in the trust.”
How do you do that? Ledwitz said there’s actually an easy way to check.
“Always look at the property tax bill,” Ledwitz said. “On the address line of the property tax bill in the upper left-hand corner, does it use the word ‘trust’ or the letters TR? If it does, it’s most likely in the trust. If it doesn’t, call your lawyer and have it put in the trust.”
Ledwitz added that while most financial institutions do this, they really don’t have to.
“Legally speaking, it does not have to come out of the trust,” he said. “The trust has all the language that says you can do the loan in the trust. So, why do they do it anyway? Simply, they don’t want to have to hire an attorney to read the trust to tell you everything is fine. It’s just easier and more cost efficient for them to just remove it from the trust.”
And once it’s out, lenders usually just forget about it, which can create havoc down the road, he said.
“The reason they don’t put it back in the trust is -- conveniently enough -- they can’t practice law without a license, even though they didn’t have a license to take it out of the trust,” he said. “The lender is just trying to save cost. So, you always have to be vigilant.”
Ledwitz also said there is another asset that people forget to put in their trusts that can also cause problems in the future.
“The asset that causes the most problems that I see is your bank account,” he said. “People neglect to put their bank account in their trust. But in the state of California, if that bank account is more than $166,250 and there is no co-owner, that will trigger a probate. Have all your bank accounts in your trust.
“Same thing with your stocks, Your stocks need to get into the trust. Your mutual funds need to get into the trust. Almost any asset."
But Ledwitz warned there are some assets that actually need to be kept out of a trust.
“Assets such as an IRA don’t touch a trust at all,” he said. “Yes, they have a beneficiary. But they have deferred income tax. And if you have a deferred income tax asset touch a trust more often than not you’re going to accelerate all that income tax you’re trying to defer. So, it’s counterproductive.”
So, what’s the best way to shore up any of these potential mishaps before they can become costly problems?
“You can either go down to the bank yourself or you can contact an attorney who can help you with the process and the paperwork,” Ledwitz said.
Persons who would like to discuss any aspect of a proper estate plan can phone the Law Offices of Bezaire, Ledwitz and Associates at (626) 398-0100 or log onto www.SmartEstatePlans.com.
