With COVID-19 numbers still spiking across the state and even nationwide, estate planning attorney Samuel B. Ledwitz wants you to know that now is the time to get those life-saving documents in order, not later.
Ledwitz, who is president of estate planning law firm Bezaire, Ledwitz and Associates, said one of the easy things his firm can do for you is once you have those documents drawn up, he can have them put digitally on a wallet-sized card, which can be kept in your wallet so medical professionals know right away what your wishes are.
“What are the odds that you will actually have these documents on you if you have a problem,” he said. “The chances of most people actually having these documents on them is about zero percent.”
In this digital age, Ledwitz said there is actually a digital solution to make sure your documents follow you in the case of a COVID-19 situation -- or in any situation, for that matter -- to make sure there is no delay in having your information relayed to medical staff.
“I can get you a healthcare card, the same size as your driver’s license that the nursing staff at the hospital can find quickly and access all the important documents electronically,” Ledwitz said. “And you can have a loved one, such as your spouse, alerted that the card has been activated so they can come to the hospital quickly. You can’t talk, but your documents are talking for you. I’m not only going to get you the documents, I’m also going to make sure they work.”
So, what documents to you need to have drawn up? Ledwitz said, for starters, you need an advanced healthcare directive, adding this document contains a lot of pertinent information on how you would like to be cared for.
“The document covers what you would like to have happen to you if you’re in the hospital,” he said. “Do you want to be kept on life support? Do you want pain medicine being administered to you? Are you OK with morphine? Are blood transfusions OK? What doctor do you want to be seen by? What hospital do you want to go to in the first place?”
Ledwitz added the directive allows you to appoint someone you know well and trust to make your medical decisions and receive medical information about you in the event you can’t.
He also said you should have a good conversation with the person you appoint to make sure you both are on the same page about your personal care choices.
“The person you name could be your spouse, but it could be any number of people,” Ledwitz said. “It could be your significant other. It could be a child, if they’re old enough. Or it could be a friend. It basically could be anybody as long as they’re over the age of 18 and have mental capacity. And you should have a backup in case the person you named is unable to do it.”
Ledwitz also suggested that geographic proximity should also be factored in.
Two more documents, Ledwitz said, you need to have to have are a HIPAA waiver and a CMIA waiver. These waivers stem from the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 and the California Confidentiality of Medical Information Act, he said, adding they have to do with medical privacy.
“Under those laws, doctors are not able to talk to the person you have named unless you have authorized it, and the authorization is called a waiver,” Ledwitz said. “Without the waiver the hospital will pretty much only talk to a spouse and nobody else. You definitely want to address this so no loved one is kept away from you at the most critical moment.”
And then there is a financial document you’ll need, Ledwitz said, called a durable power of attorney, which is rather important, as well.
“Let’s say you do have COVID-19 and -- God forbid -- are in the hospital on a respirator, and you haven’t set up a full estate plan already, who’s paying all your bills?” he said. “Who has access to your checking account or your savings account? Who can pay the mortgage or the rent for you? You also want to name someone who can take care of that, as well.”
He added this person doesn’t necessarily need to be the same person as named in the advanced healthcare directive. Again, the person just needs to be 18 or over with mental capacity.
If you don’t already have a living trust, Ledwitz said not to worry. Just making out a simple will is sufficient.
Now, he added keep in mind a simple will lead to probate down the road as opposed to having a living trust, but it definitely is better than having nothing in place and having a judge make your decisions for you.
“You do want to have at least a will and say where your assets go,” Ledwitz said. “You want to choose who will inherit your house, your bank account, and the other assets you have.”
And when should this be done? With the way COVID-19 is going and with the uncertainty surrounding the virus, Ledwitz urges you not to wait. He said, “When is the best time to put on a seat belt? Before, during or after a crash. The time is now to do your health care planning.”
And one cool thing Ledwitz said is the website at Bezaire, Ledwitz and Associates, www.SmartEstatePlans.com, has provided a will and a advanced healthcare directive for free to get you started.
“With what we know, it’s urgent,” he said. “We could be perfectly healthy today. But we could be exposed to someone who is sick and within a week have our health change drastically. When it’s serious, it’s very serious.”
For more information, call the law firm of Bezaire, Ledwitz and Associates, APC at (626) 398-0100.
