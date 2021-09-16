Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express opened a new location at 16938 S. Highland Avenue, Suite 100 in Fontana.
The two-in-one dining experience will provide customers with options to choose from either restaurant.
From the Fatburger menu, patrons can enjoy the chain’s cooked to order burgers paired with a variety of different styles of French fries.
In addition to its burgers, Fatburger also makes Impossible Burgers, turkey burgers, chicken sandwiches, and hand scooped milkshakes made from 100 percent real ice cream.
Plus, the Buffalo’s Express menu will allow customers to enjoy bone-in and boneless wings along with Buffalo’s range of original house-made sauces.
The new location is open Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. The restaurant will stay open until 9 p.m. on Sunday.
