A Bloomington FedEx Ground employee will be honored with the company’s Purple Promise Award for ensuring veterans received symbols of gratitude during local Memorial Day services earlier this year.
Alan Quiroga sprang into action when he learned that six packages containing pins that would be presented to local veterans would not make it to their destination in time for the Memorial Day services.
Quiroga was able to locate the packages, but they were in a trailer all the way in Oklahoma. He quickly worked to advance the trailer, ensuring the packages would make it to the local FedEx Ground hub in Rialto on the Saturday before Memorial Day.
The packages did in fact make it to the hub, and Quiroga took it upon himself to go through every package on each trailer one by one until he found each box. With all six packages in hand, he was able to work directly with the recipient, who received the pins in plenty of time for the ceremonies, the company said.
The FedEx Purple Promise Award acknowledges employees who go above and beyond in providing service to customers and who exemplify the Purple Promise: “I will make every FedEx experience outstanding.”
Quiroga will be recognized at a virtual award ceremony hosted by FedEx Ground on Thursday, Sept. 10.
(0) comments
