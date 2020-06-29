As much of the country is undergoing the process of steadily reopening in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, e-commerce is showing no signs of slowing down.
FedEx Ground continues to experience a surge of package volume due to e-commerce growth, and the company is planning to hire 1,600 persons in Rialto to help FedEx Ground continue to power commerce during this time of need.
Open positions are for package handlers, the company said in a news release.
Persons interested in joining the FedEx Ground team in Rialto can visit GroundWarehouseJobs.fedex.com. Interested candidates must be at least 18 years of age.
"The safety of FedEx Ground team members is of the utmost importance as we continue to provide essential services to our customers and communities," the company said. "We remain committed to keeping our team members safe and healthy. We have been taking, and will continue to take, all necessary precautions in line with the latest guidance from public health organizations."
