Persons who want to make a positive impact in a child’s life are invited to apply for a job with the Fontana Expanded Learning Program (FELP).
FELP will host a hiring event on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fontana Community Senior Center, 16710 Ceres Avenue.
Applicants are urged to come ready to be interviewed and to bring their resume.
To apply online, visit https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/fontanaCA.
For more information about the hiring event and position requirements, call (909) 350-6585.
