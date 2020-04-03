Some local residents are not only dealing with the effects of social distancing, but also might be facing the loss of income due to a business closure.
In light of April being Financial Literacy Month, below are tips on how to deal with a financial crisis:
• Remain Calm. It might be a difficult thing to do if you’re facing some sort of income insecurity, but try to remain calm as you look over your economic situation. The next step is to create a budget, if you don’t already have one. This will help you determine how much you need to pay for your current living expenses, and where you might be able to cut back.
• Reduce unnecessary expenses. As you look at your finances, see where you can cut back costs. For example, are you paying a monthly fee for your checking account? Consider switching to a financial institution, like a credit union, that offers free checking. Do you need to have a landline as well as a cell phone? Look over your subscriptions -- are there some you are not using that you can cancel?
• Review your liquid savings. Look at your checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit (CD) and short-term government investments. These are called “liquid savings” and will be of most help to you during a financial crisis. You want to use these resources first because they’re stable and you can take your money out without incurring early withdrawal or tax penalties, for the most part. You might have to give up some of the interest you've earned on CDs if you close them early, but it still might make sense to take out the money.
• Manage your bills. Try to remain on time with your payments so you don’t have to pay late fees -- which can cost you more money you may not have. If you don’t think you’ll be able to pay on time or at all, contact your creditors and lenders before the payment deadline. See what new terms you can negotiate to help you continue to be current. Perhaps you might even get an extension.
• Pay off your debt. If you can do so, work to pay off debt, particularly those with high interest like credit cards.
• Seek financial help. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, talking to a financial advisor can ease some of your worries. Many financial institutions, including credit unions, have professionals who can help you develop a financial plan to get you through the crisis.
To learn more about credit unions -- modern financial institutions which can help propel you in a better financial future -- go to www.weownourbank.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.