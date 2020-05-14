Five Star Pizza and Chicken has been serving the Fontana community for several years, and recently the business played an important role in helping hungry people who have been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.
During CityLink's mobile food distribution event in downtown Fontana on May 7, Five Star Pizza gave a free large pizza to the first 100 persons who came to pick up food.
"They also provided pizza, salad and soda for all our volunteers who served with us," said Anna Ulibarri, a coordinator of the food distribution.
Five Star Pizza and Chicken is located at 16105 Arrow Boulevard, and the phone number is (909) 247-3063.
