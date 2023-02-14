Nonstop flights between San Bernardino International Airport (SBD) and Las Vegas on Breeze Airways will begin Thursday, Feb. 16.
The flights on new Airbus A-220 aircraft seating 137 passengers will operate on Thursday and Sunday to Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport (LAS).
The flights will also continue to Bradley International Airport (BDL) in Hartford, Connecticut, with one-stop, same-plane service.
The new flights mark Breeze Airways’ growth in flights and destinations at SBD and new coast-to-coast service from the Inland Empire. LAS and BDL flights are in addition to nonstop service from SBD to San Francisco International Airport (SFO), with BreezeThru service to Provo Airport (PVU) in Utah.
Travelers can book flights at flysbd.com or flybreeze.com.
