Fontana High School's Nursing Assistant program recently had 49 students pass the State of California C.N.A. exam for certification and licensing.
The program is offered through the Patient Care Pathway at Fohi.
Students are now recognized by the State of California and qualified to join the workforce and continue their goals of becoming medical professionals such as registered nurses, doctors, therapists, etc.
Students who complete the program and meet all articulation requirements will also get college credit.
The program is a two-course sequence of Nursing Assistant and Acute care. Students get hands-on training at nursing facilities and are better prepared to join the workforce and continue their education to further their careers in the medical field, program coordinators said.
