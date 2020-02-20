Fontana Adult School and Fontana Unified’s Special Services Department will hold a college and career fair for the community on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
The event will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Fontana Adult School, 10755 Oleander Avenue.
Attendees can meet representatives from community colleges, career technical training schools, apprenticeship programs, armed forces and public service agencies, and local employers.
For more information, call Fontana Adult School at (909) 357-5490.
