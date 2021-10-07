A Fontana business has been named one of the finalists for top honors in the Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards program.
A&R Tarpaulins Inc. (DBA AR Tech, AR Industries), owned by Bud Weisbart, was selected as one of the finalists in the General Entrepreneur category.
The other finalists in that category are Continental East Development of Murrieta, Inland Building Construction Companies of San Bernardino, and StratosFuel, Inc. of San Bernardino.
The Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards are coordinated by the Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship at Cal State San Bernardino.
The finalists will compete for awards in six different categories at the 19th annual black-tie gala on Nov. 10 at the Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside. Winners will be announced at the event.
