A Fontana business is one of the finalists for an award in the Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards program, which will be held next month.
Reliable Source, Inc., an all-around metals company operated by Ronald Stockwell, is one of 28 companies that will be participating in the program, which is coordinated by the Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship (IECE) at Cal State San Bernardino.
Reliable Source will compete for the Spirit of the Entrepreneur Award in the category of Distribution/Wholesale Entrepreneur.
The finalists will be recognized during the 20th annual awards black-tie gala on Nov. 17 at Riverside Convention Center.
Ticket prices for the event range from $145 to $185 each. For tickets, visit https://www.spiritawardsie.com/content/ticketing.
