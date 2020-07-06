To assist businesses with COVID-related impacts on operations, the Fontana City Council established a new process to allow businesses to obtain a temporary outdoor operating permit.
The permit allows restaurants to create temporary outdoor seating areas and/or curbside pick-up as quickly as possible, as well as permits retail stores to create temporary curbside/storefront pick-up areas or outdoor waiting areas. This includes utilizing sidewalks and parking spaces if safe to do so.
The permit was developed to assist businesses with establishing a safe, clean environment for workers and customers in compliance with State of California COVID-19 industry guidance.
Interested persons can submit applications and questions to Planning Manager Orlando Hernandez at ohernandez@fontana.org or (909) 350-6602.
