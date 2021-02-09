The Fontana Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Fontana, announced the creation of a video of the 2021 State of the City event.
All interested persons are invited to watch the video, which discusses 2020 and the positive plans to come for Fontana in 2021 and beyond, the city said in a news release.
The video was taped in January at Water of Life Community Church, which allowed the use of its facility in order to follow current CDC recommendations and guidelines while filming. Stargazer Productions/Center Stage Theater was in charge of the production and performance (all performers confirmed negative for COVID-19 the morning of the taping).
Mayor Acquanetta Warren's State of the City speech addressed several topics, including education, new developments, homelessness, and COVID-19 recovery. Highlights included:
• Declaring racism a public health crisis and establishing the Police Chief's Roundtable in order to promote a just society and enhancing the relationship between residents and the Police Department.
• Partnering with Crown Castle and Fontana Unified School District to establish the nation's first citizens broadband service to provide more than 36,000 students high-speed internet access.
• The construction of the South Fontana Chaffey College campus.
• Working with CityLink and Eric Gavin, founder of Open Door Community Partnership, to assist with the needs of the homeless community and to prevent people from becoming homeless.
As for 2021, "Make no mistake, there are no quick fixes and we have a lot of work ahead of us...so we must forge key partnerships, look strategically at development and work toward collective solutions," said Warren. "Our ability to move forward in this time of uncertainty and remain laser-focused on our goals is what sets us apart."
Persons can watch the video of the State of the City event here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4pS4eQwrQzc&t=2435s
In addition, to provide information about what each department within the City of Fontana worked on in 2020 and current projects, the city created the Fontana Forward: Annual Report 2020, which can be viewed here:
