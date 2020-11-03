In a world deeply scarred by the coronavirus pandemic, Randall Swedlove and Anthony Giliberto wouldn't let their injuries stop them from helping Fontana celebrate Halloween during a giveaway in the downtown area on Oct. 31.
Swedlove recently broke two bones in his left foot and in his back as the result of a fall. But the Fontana Rotary Club member didn't go on the disabled list as a baseball player might have. Instead, he showed up with his face mask to protect against the virus to direct traffic while sitting in a folding chair for the Halloween celebrants. Swedlove used his crutches to point the way for cars taking the serpentine route to pick up bags of goodies and food.
Giliberto worked at the celebration to help at the booth set up by his wife's business. Gilberto's costume bore the distinction of reality. He claims to be a militia member; that's why he donned a real gas mask and tan fatigues.
The event was called Fontana's first annual Boo and Bite, a "Trunk or Treat" distribution of free goodies, products and boxes of food. It was put on by the Fontana Chamber of Commerce. The first 400 cars were promised boxes of food. More than 100 volunteers from Fontana businesses and organizations volunteered at the event. About 600 bags of Halloween treats were given out.
Fontana Police Department officers directed the traffic off Sierra Avenue onto the path past the booths where the goodies were given out. Firefighters David Herrera, Cliff Brackin and Tony Mascorro wore masks to protect against germs as they stood ready to help.
"Boo and Bite was an incredible success thanks to the hard work of many," said the Fontana Police Officers Association on Facebook.
Two truck loads of food were provided by United Sikh Mission, whose members loaded the food boxes into the trunks of cars.
Traffic was heavy throughout the late morning and early afternoon.
