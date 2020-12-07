The Fontana Chamber of Commerce has expressed its opposition to Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay at home order, which has been imposed due to a sharp increase in coronavirus cases.
"As an organization that represents business, we are not in agreement with the order issued, and the devastating impact it will have on our local businesses who have already endured multiple closures throughout 2020," the Chamber said in a statement to its members.
Newsom's controversial order, which took effect on Dec. 6 throughout Southern California, was scheduled to last for three weeks, disrupting the holiday season for many companies.
The Chamber said it is actively working to help its members remain open and in business.
"If you are a business owner in Fontana needing assistance to continue operations, please reach out to us so we can help you find solutions. If you are considering additional layoffs or down-sizing, please reach out to us first as there are several resources we'd like to connect you with," the Chamber said.
The Chamber can be reached at (909) 822-4433.
"The California Chamber of Commerce sent a letter yesterday in partnership with over 100 local Chambers to the California Congressional delegation, urging them to act immediately to provide economic relief to our struggling small businesses, including extension/expansion of the PPP program, and encouraging forgiveness of California's federal loan for unemployment benefits," the Fontana Chamber said.
The federal loan is currently approximately $20 billion and expected to grow as a result of this order, the Fontana Chamber said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.