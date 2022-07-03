The Fontana Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2022 Board of Directors Installation Gala on June 25.
More than 280 people attended the event, which was held at Manheim Southern California.
“It was a magical night with an amazing acrobatics show provided by Imagination Entertainment. It was spectacular!” said Andrea De Leon, the executive director of the Fontana Chamber of Commerce.
Mike Arreguin of Burrtec Waste Industries was named the new chair of the Board of Directors for 2022-2023, taking over for Ralph Thrasher of Utility Trailer Sales, who had served as the chair for the past year.
Other officers on the Board of Directors are President Phil Cothran of State Farm Insurance, Treasurer Daniel Reid of American Business Bank, and Secretary Norm Siddiqui, owner of Crown Technical Systems.
Board members include Mansoor Ali, Guzman and Associates; Ray Allard, Allard Engineering; Aman Brar, South Star Logistics, Inc.; Dr. Krupal Chhotu, Dental World; Luis Echeverria, Final Touch Construction; Adrian Francoz, Zeta Sky; Bill Hawkins, AMS Paving Inc.; Gordon Hill, Pacific Forge; Amy Loera, Tio’s Mexican Restaurants; Ken Lindt, Harbor Truck Bodies; Travis Parke, California Recyclers; Ken Rivers, Kaiser Permanente; Mar Samayoa, So Cal Great Dane; Idilio Sanchez, ABS Collision Center; Raj Sangha, DGC Group of Companies, Inc.; Todd Vigiletti, Center Stage Theater; Bill Waddingham, Rotolo Chevrolet; and Tom Wemhoff, Manheim Southern California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.