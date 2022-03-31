The Fontana Chamber of Commerce is hosting a jobs board at FontanaJOBS.org.
This is a free service to the entire business community as well as to residents who are interested in learning about job openings. The Chamber is aiming to help business owners who have positions available and are unable to fill them.
To have jobs posted on FontanaJOBS.org, send the information to jobs@fontanachamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.