The Fontana Chamber of Commerce announced it will be holding some events this month.
A membership meeting will take place on Thursday, June 10.
In addition, a ribbon cutting event for West Point Medical will be held on June 23 and a ribbon cutting event for The Spot Apprentice Academy will be held on June 29.
For more information, visit https://fontanachamber.org or call (909) 822-4433.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.