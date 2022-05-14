The Fontana Chamber of Commerce will be holding a job fair on Wednesday, May 18.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 8491 Sierra Avenue in downtown Fontana.
Several local employers will be in attendance.
Employers who would like to participate, or job seekers wanting more information, can call the Chamber of Commerce at (909) 822-4433. To register, visit:
business.fontanachamber.org/chambercalendar/Details/job-fair-665083
