The Fontana Chamber of Commerce will continue to function, but all of the upcoming events that were planned by the Chamber have been postponed due to concerns about the coronavirus.
"In order to streamline communication from the Chamber out to the community, we decided to postpone all meetings (including conference room rentals) and events up until April 30 and then reassess at that time," said Gloria Martinez, the executive director of the Fontana Chamber.
"This approach is more efficient than sending case-by-case cancellation notices, gives us time to constantly reevaluate the situation, and contributes to lowering the risk of Coronavirus occurrences in our community."
Chamber staff will still remain operational during this time, Martinez said.
"Even in the event we are asked to close our office, we are equipped to continue our work remotely," Martinez said in a message to local business owners. "We will be working to support your business interests and be a resource to our community and membership. As we monitor information, we will be sharing pertinent updates with our members.
"The Chamber is acutely aware of the occurring and potential impacts to our businesses, jobs, and residents. We are ready and positioned to be a resource and hub for help during this time."
For more information, including resources available to help businesses which are being affected by the coronavirus, call the Chamber at (909) 822-4433 or visit www.fontanachamber.org.
