The Fontana Chamber of Commerce will be focusing on "Transportation Growth in the Fontana Area" during its monthly membership meeting on Thursday, March 11.
The virtual event will begin at noon.
The guest speaker will be Ray Wolfe, the executive director of the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority.
The cost is $10 for members and $12 for non-members.
To register, visit www.fontanachamber.org or call (909) 822-4433.
