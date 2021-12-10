The Fontana Chamber of Commerce will be holding a big hiring event.
The event will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 14 from noon to 4 p.m. and again on Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Don Day Neighborhood Center, 14501 Live Oak Avenue in Fontana.
Participants can bring resumes and meet with employers who are currently hiring.
Interested persons can register for the event at Fontanachamber.org. For more information, call (909) 822-4433.
