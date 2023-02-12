The Fontana Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business Networking Meeting on Friday, Feb. 17.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Chamber office, 8491 Sierra Avenue, Suite A.
The networking meeting will provide a way for Chamber members to connect with each other and learn how to be more involved in the community.
For more information, call (909) 822-4433.
