The Fontana Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Job Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue.
Several employers have signed up to participate in this event, and all job seekers are encouraged to attend.
In addition, employers who have any open job positions are urged to share them on the Chamber’s jobs board at FontanaJobs.org.
For more information, call (909) 822-4433.
