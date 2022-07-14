The Fontana Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Job Fair on Wednesday, July 20.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 10543 Sierra Avenue in Fontana.
Several employers will be taking part in the event.
For more information, call (909) 822-4433.
Also, job seekers can go online to look for employment opportunities at Fontana.Jobs.org.
