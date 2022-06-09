The Fontana Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Job Fair on Wednesday, June 15.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chamber office, 8491 Sierra Avenue.
If local business owners have job openings, they are invited to contact the Chamber office to get a booth space at the event.
For more information, call (909) 822-4433.
The Chamber also has an online jobs site at FontanaJobs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.