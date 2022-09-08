The Fontana Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Job Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Don Day Center, 14501 Live Oak Avenue.
Companies that are looking to hire some new employees are urged to sign up for the Job Fair by calling the Chamber of Commerce at (909) 822-4433.
For more information, visit FontanaJOBS.org.
