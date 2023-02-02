The Fontana Chamber of Commerce will be holding its next meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9.
The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana.
The guest speaker will be Ralph Lopez from Teamsters Local 1932, who will give a presentation on “Transforming the Inland Empire.”
The cost is $5 for members and $40 for non-members.
Registration closes on Feb. 6. For more information, call (909) 822-4433 or visit https://www.fontanachamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.