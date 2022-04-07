The Fontana Chamber of Commerce will be holding its next membership luncheon on Thursday, April 14.
The event will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Center Stage Theater, 8463 Sierra Avenue.
Assemblymember James C. Ramos will be the guest speaker.
The Chamber’s previous membership luncheon was held on March 10, and the guest speaker was San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman, who discussed the expansion of Ontario International Airport.
For more information about the upcoming luncheon, call (909) 822-4433 or visit fontanachamber.org.
