The Fontana Chamber of Commerce’s next monthly membership luncheon will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11.
The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Center Stage Theater, 8463 Sierra Avenue.
Mayor Acquanetta Warren will be the guest speaker.
The cost is $30 for members, or $35 after Aug. 8, and $35 for non-members, or $40 after Aug. 8.
For more information, call the Chamber at (909) 822-4433 or visit fontanachamber.org.
