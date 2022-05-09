The Fontana Chamber of Commerce’s next Membership Luncheon will be held Thursday, May 12.
The event will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Center Stage Theater, 8463 Sierra Avenue in Fontana.
The speakers will be Alex Lucero, CEO of Real Journey Academies, and Andrea De Leon, the executive director of the Fontana Chamber of Commerce.
The cost is $35 for members and $40 for non-members.
For more information, call (909) 822-4433.
