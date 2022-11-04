The Fontana Chamber of Commerce will be holding its monthly Membership Luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 10.
The guest speaker will be Bud Weisbart, the owner of A&R Tarpaulins in Fontana, who will talk about manufacturing.
The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 10543 Sierra Avenue in Fontana.
Tickets are $35 for members and $40 for non-members. Registration ends Nov. 7.
For more information, call the Chamber at (909) 822-4433.
