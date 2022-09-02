The Fontana Chamber of Commerce will be holding its monthly Membership Luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 8.
The event will take place at 11:30 a.m. at a new location, the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana.
The guest speaker will be Ensen Mason, the San Bernardino County auditor/controller/treasurer/tax collector.
The cost is $35 for members and $40 for non-members.
Interested persons can register online at fontanachamber.org.
For more information, call (909) 822-4433.
