The Fontana Chamber of Commerce will be holding its Monthly Membership Luncheon on Thursday, April 13.
The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana.
New Fontana Police Chief Michael Dorsey will be the guest speaker. The program will start promptly at 11:45 a.m.
The cost will be $35 for members and $40 for non-members.
To register online, visit fontanachamber.org.
For more information, call (909) 822-4433.
