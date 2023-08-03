The Fontana Chamber of Commerce will hold its Monthly Membership Luncheon on Thursday, Aug. 10.
The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue.
The luncheon is sponsored by Chino Basin Program, and the guest speaker will be Josh Francis.
The cost is $35 for members and $50 for non-members.
To register, visit www.fontanachamber.org.
----- ALSO, the Fontana Chamber will be holding its monthly Business Networking Meeting on Aug. 18. This event will take place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Fontana, 10543 Sierra Avenue. To register, visit www.fontanachamber.org.
