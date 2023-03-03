The Fontana Chamber of Commerce will hold its Monthly Membership Luncheon on Thursday, March 9.
The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana.
Phillip Cothran, a member of the Fontana City Council, will be the guest speaker.
Check-in will begin at 11 a.m. and the program will start promptly at 11:45 a.m.
The cost is $35 for members and $40 for non-members. Registration closes on March 8.
For reservations or more information, call (909) 822-4433.
