The Fontana Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly Membership Luncheon on Thursday, May 11.
The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue.
San Bernardino County 2nd District Supervisor Jesse Armendarez will be the guest speaker.
For more information or to register, call (909) 822-4433 or visit www.fontanachamber.org.
