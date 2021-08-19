The Fontana Chamber of Commerce will hold a special presentation entitled "State Required Regulations That Will Affect Your Business."
The event will take place on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 9 a.m. online via Zoom.
Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial will host the presentation and will provide information on helping businesses meet state requirements.
Interested persons can RSVP online at Fontanachamber.org.
----- IN ADDITION, Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial is inviting Chamber members to attend the re-opening of its first-ever Inland Empire district office. This event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. at 3350 Shelby Street in Ontario. For more information, call the Fontana Chamber of Commerce at (909) 822-4433.
