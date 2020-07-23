A LifeStream community blood drive will be held in Fontana on Friday, July 24.
The event will be at the Fontana Chamber of Commerce, 8491 Sierra Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This drive is co-hosted by the American Cancer Society.
All successful donations are tested for the presence of COVID-19 antibodies. This test does not detect if the donor is currently infected.
Donors also receive free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life Donor Loyalty points that may be redeemed in the online donor store at www.LStream.org.
Persons interested in donating blood are urged to set an appointment by calling LifeStream at 800-879-4484 or visiting LStream.org.
All blood donors must wear a mask/face covering (mask/coverings with one-way valves to filter outside air are not sufficient), submit to a temperature check and COVID-19 symptom review before being admitted to the donor waiting area.
