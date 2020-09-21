A LifeStream community blood drive will be held at the Fontana Chamber of Commerce office on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 8491 Sierra Avenue.
This blood drive is co-hosted by the American Cancer Society. Donors will receive a $10 e-gift card.
LifeStream tests all successful blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Donors learn results and if their plasma could help current COVID-19 patients. This test does not detect if the donor is currently infected.
All blood donors must wear a mask/face covering (mask/coverings with one-way valves to filter outside air are not sufficient) and submit to a temperature check and COVID-19 symptom review before being admitted to the donor waiting area.
Participants are urged to set up an appointment by calling LifeStream at (800) 879-4484.
