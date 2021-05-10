The Fontana Chamber of Commerce and San Bernardino County will be hosting a special presentation entitled “Let Us Help You Grow.”
The event will take place online via Zoom on Thursday, May 13.
Fontana businesses can learn about the variety of business services, tax, and workforce development services that San Bernardino County has to offer along with valuable data on demographics, talent acquisition, and a forecast on the business climate for growth in 2021.
The presenters will be Ryan Niesen and Matthew Mena, who are economic development coordinators for the county.
Registration is $10 for members and $12 for non-members. To register, visit fontanachamber.org.
