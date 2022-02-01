The Fontana Chamber of Commerce will hold its next membership luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 10.
The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Center Stage Theater, 8463 Sierra Avenue.
There is special early bird pricing of $30 for members and $35 for non-members if reservations are made by Feb. 7.
Any reservations after Feb. 7 will be $35 for members and $40 for non-members.
For more information, call (909) 822-4433 or visit https://fontanachamber.org.
