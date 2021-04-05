The Fontana Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an online event entitled “Employers: Health Insurance Updates That Could Affect You” on Thursday, April 8 at noon.
Persons representing home-based, small, and large businesses are all invited to join the Chamber and learn about new laws and industry changes that could impact their businesses and employees this year.
The presentation will be led by guest speaker Michael Bernardini, a licensed life and health insurance expert. He has handled the employee insurance needs for Rotolo Chevrolet for more than 20 years.
The cost for this event is $10 for members and $12 for non-members.
To register, visit www.fontanachamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.