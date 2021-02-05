The Fontana Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly membership meeting on Thursday, Feb. 11 via Zoom.
The event, which will start at noon, will have a theme of "Today's Workforce Programs: Business Services and Employment Landscape."
The guest speakers will be Phil Cothran, board chair of the San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board, and Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren.
Tickets are $10 for members and $12 for non-members.
To register, visit www.fontanachamber.org.
