When Adam Orosco and his coworkers were informed last February that Hubbell Armorcast was closing its Ontario plant, they were faced with life-changing decisions.
Though Hubbell Armorcast had provided ample notice and even offered employees an opportunity to interview at other company locations across the nation, for many of them, it was not feasible to uproot their lives and families, so they turned to the San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board (WDB) for help.
In the event of a layoff, such as this one, WDB and its Rapid Response team are able to provide the information, tools and resources to seamlessly connect displaced workers to their next employment opportunities.
WDB receives a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN notices, and quickly mobilizes staff and partners to connect workers being laid off to local companies and organizations that are actively hiring.
WDB also partners with various chambers of commerce in the county to increase capacity and timeliness to even better serve displaced workers.
----- IN THIS CASE, the Fontana Chamber of Commerce worked with WDB to quickly assist 25 of the displaced Hubbell workers.
WDB and Chamber staff held multiple career fairs, provided job search and resume assistance, and gathered information on the positions being eliminated to begin matching them with comparable opportunities around the region. Sixteen of the displaced workers were placed at Crown Technical Systems; the other nine at Pacific Forge.
“They were very helpful in making sure we were being connected to the right job for us individually. They also offered us bus passes, even work boots, if we needed them,” Orosco said.
Now at Crown Technical as a leadman, Orosco has more flexibility and learning opportunities. In his previous position at Hubbell, he worked the night shift. In his new job, the father of four and recent grandfather is thrilled to have the morning shift, which has allowed him to volunteer to coach his kids’ baseball teams again, as well as spend time with his grandbaby.
He also appreciates how Crown has been so supportive and willing to help in any way they can.
“Many of us are new here, and they really take the time to train us as much as we need,” Orosco said.
His story mirrors that of hundreds of workers across the county who have benefitted from WDB’s Rapid Response program.
Late last year, after nearly 300 workers were abruptly laid off from United Furniture Industries (UFI) in Victorville, WDB and its High Desert partners immediately sprang into action, contacting local employers, such as Ashley Furniture, Big Lots, Walmart and Plastipak Packaging, to begin placing the affected UFI employees.
WDB provides many other services in addition to job and career placement.
For more information about all of the WDB programs, call (800) 451-JOBS (5627).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.